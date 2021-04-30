MT veterans recall time in Afghanistan as U.S. brings troops home

HELENA — Some American troops in the Middle East are making their way home for the final time as the United States pulls back from the War in Afghanistan.

Former President Donald Trump initially set a deadline of May 2021 for all troops to withdraw from Afghanistan. Instead, President Biden pushed that back to September 11th, 2021 and the Department of Defense has begun withdrawing the troops as of this week.

This year, the United States will remember the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

The attacks of September 11, 2001 were the deadliest Terror Attack on American soil and would plunge America into its longest war in Afghanistan.

According to the Department of Defense, more than 2,400 service members have died serving in operation enduring freedom and operation freedom's Sentinel, and two operations focused heavily on Afghanistan.

MTN Military members lost in Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom's Sentinel

"It's not like other wars we fought where it was almost a shared sacrifice across the country, we have a very small amount of people join and enlist and go and serve. You know, as prior wars, it was the draft and a large number of troops deploying it was an all-volunteer force," said Afghanistan veteran Sean Gifford.

Now, as the 20th Anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center approaches, President Joe Biden has set a goal to bring all American troops.

Many combat veterans that fought during the war are have returned home and are now focusing on the healing of invisible wounds.

"Montana has the second per capita of a veteran here, and part of it is because of its drive to serve, and I think another part is veterans are drawn to this area not just because of the geography and the solitude, and Kinda the mountain and the water, but also the people and the community and support and the appreciate we find here," said one Montana veteran MTN spoke with who wished to only go by Phil due to his service with special forces.

WEB EXTRA: MT Veteran recalls time in Afghanistan

He also adds that Montanan would become one of the first losses in the war on Terror. "Kristofer Stonesifer, from Missoula in 3rd Ranger Battalion, and there were two people that were killed in a helicopter crash supporting operating in Afghanistan, but that was literally the first price in blood that the nation paid, for that conflict, you know, had roots in Montana.”

As the 20th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, Phil says he remembers the hard-fought battles and the cooperation between the nearly 40 nations and the worked together, including Afgan police and interpreters, to fight back Terror in their home country.

He added, "I saw them do some pretty incredible things under fire, and I have a hard time believing they are going to give up the last 19-years of struggling and fight to make their country better just because we are leaving. I certainly hope that doesn't happen. And I hope to some degree we are able to re-embrace and support them of whatever capacity that looks like."

For veterans that are suffering from invisible wounds, know that help is available. The Veterans Crisis Line offers support to veterans and their loved ones. They have veteran-specific suicide prevention information such as how to find nearby support, recognize warning signs, and information to connect with support via call (1-800-273-8255), chat or text.

