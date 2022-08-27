Montana VA chief of staff submits resignation

HELENA — The chief of staff of the Montana VA Health Care System has resigned, effective Friday.

A VA spokesperson confirmed Dr. JP Maganito submitted his resignation in late July, and it took effect Aug. 26. They said he cited personal reasons.

The Montana VA says Dr. Greg Normandin is currently serving as interim chief of staff.

Maganito became chief of staff in July 2019. He had previously worked at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center from 2012 to 2015, serving as staff gynecologist, occupational health medical officer and women’s health medical director. He was later chief medical officer with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana.

The Montana VA Health Care System serves more than 47,000 veterans across the state, with a staff of around 1,200.