Text ignites speculation of UM President's run for U.S. Senate

MISSOULA — A political puzzle unfolded Wednesday in Montana after an article highlighted a text from former U.S. Sen. Jon Tester that seemed to indicate University of Montana President Seth Bodnar's potential run for the U.S. Senate.

Tester's text circulated widely across political circles in Montana.

Political Puzzle: Text ignites possibility of UM President's run for Senate

The text outlines why Bodnar would be a good challenger to Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, whose seat is up this year.

Dave Kuntz, the director of strategic communications at the University of Montana, said Bodnar will not comment on the speculation while he's UM's President, but stated the comment was not a denial.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education said there is no policy that restricts Montana University System employees from running for public office.

Tester has not publicly commented on the matter.

Scripps contributor Maritsa Georgiou told MTN that Tester is expected to discuss the article during their next podcast episode for Grounded, which is out Thursday.