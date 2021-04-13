Supreme Court administrator asks again to block GOP subpoena on emails

HELENA — The administrator of the Montana Supreme Court, at the center of a battle with Republican legislators over the release of internal emails of the state judiciary, has filed a new request asking the high court to block GOP efforts to obtain and disseminate those emails.

The filing from Beth McLaughlin Monday evening came the same day the Republican state attorney general’s office – representing legislative Republicans – said they would not comply with a Sunday Supreme Court order to halt the email acquisition.

The new request asks the high court to quash a legislative subpoena seeking the documents, declare it illegal, and block any efforts to acquire or publicize her emails.

“The statewide importance of the legal and constitutional issues raised in this case could not be clearer,” her request said. “This case involves nothing less than the constitutional order of our system of government and an attack on separation of power. …”

McLaughlin’s petition names as defendants both the Legislature and the state Department of Administration, which runs the state computer system and has been acquiring her office emails and giving them to Republican legislative leadership.

As of mid-day Tuesday, neither the Legislature nor the attorney general’s office had responded.

McLaughlin’s filing is another turn in a political battle between GOP leadership at the Legislature and the state’s judiciary, prompted primarily by judges’ opposition to a new law that gives Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte broader power to appoint state judges.

The law has been challenged as unconstitutional, and Republicans say internal emails show that members of the judiciary are prejudging the law – as well as other bills before the Legislature affecting the courts.

Jonathon Ambarian Attorney General Austin Knudsen.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen, a Republican, had asked to delay the case until it could be determined what judges had said about the bill, creating the new law, during a statewide email and telephone poll of judges.

The Supreme Court, which is considering the case, rejected that request last week, saying that the six justices now deciding the case had not been polled.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike McGrath had already withdrawn from the case, saying he had tried to persuade Gianforte from proposing the new law on judicial appointments. The judge he appointed to take his place – District Judge Kurt Krueger of Butte – also withdrew April 2, after it was revealed that he’d taken a position on the bill in an email, saying he “adamantly opposed” it.

Republican legislative leaders upped the ante in the dispute last Thursday, issuing a legislative subpoena requesting all of McLaughlin’s emails from Jan. 4 to April 8. They sent the request to the Department of Administration, which is led by Gianforte appointee Misty Ann Giles.

Giles responded by giving lawmakers more than 2,400 of McLaughlin’s emails last Friday – without coordinating with McLaughlin or anyone at the judicial branch, or any review of the emails for privacy concerns, McLaughlin said.

Republicans also released some of the emails to reporters over the weekend, showing Supreme Court justices, judges and judicial staff and lobbyists commenting on various bills that would affect the judiciary, including strategies to oppose and defeat some of the bills.

McLaughlin’s filing Monday said the subpoena is improper on several grounds, including that it serves no legislative purpose and is far too broad.

She also said the judiciary is not a “public body” whose records and deliberations are entirely open to the public, and that retrieving its emails and disseminating them to the public sends a message to judges and their staff that “their communications are not protected.”