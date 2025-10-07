Montana lawmakers sue over wolf hunting regulations

HELENA — A pair of state lawmakers is suing Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission, claiming they aren’t doing enough to reduce the state’s wolf population.

Reps. Paul Fielder, R-Thompson Falls, and Shannon Maness, R-Dillon, are among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed last week in state district court in Sanders County. They’re joined by a Townsend outfitter and by the pro-hunting sportsmen’s group Outdoor Heritage Coalition.

Fielder sponsored a 2021 state law that directs the Fish and Wildlife Commission to “reduce the wolf population in this state to a sustainable level.”

During a meeting in August, the commission increased the number of wolves that can be harvested statewide from 334 to 458, but they maintained a regional quota of 60 wolves for southwest Montana, and they declined to extend the length of the wolf hunting season.

Plaintiffs argued the newest regulations won’t significantly impact wolf numbers. They say that’s violating the 2021 state law.

“Despite FWP’s own analysis showing that a 30% annual harvest is necessary to reduce wolf populations, the Commission has authorized seasons resulting in only approximately 26% harvest rates statewide,” the complaint said.

They also argued keeping a larger wolf population was depriving the public of their constitutional right to hunt and trap, by eliminating some possible opportunities to take wolves and by contributing to more predation against elk herds.

The plaintiffs are asking the court to order the commission to set more permissive wolf hunting quotas and seasons.

Read the plaintiffs' full complaint below: