Montana House considers bill to boost "Best Beginnings Scholarship" funding

HELENA — Proponents of a bill in the Montana House say an estimated 2,500 children could be added to a Montana childcare scholarship if it passes.

House Bill 457 would change eligibility for the Best Beginnings Scholarship, a fund that currently only applies to families with incomes less than 185% of the federal poverty level, which is about $39,000 a year for a household of two.

The bill would change the requirement to 85% of Montana’s median income. According to 2023 U.S. Census numbers, that would be about $60,000 a year for a household.

Rep. Jonathan Karlen, D-Missoula, is carrying the bill. He said it’s about strengthening the workforce and avoiding the “benefits cliff” that may have been created by the 185% requirement.

”We're encouraging families to work more,” Karlen said. “We're encouraging families to take the promotion. We're encouraging families to increase their hours.”

Mariel Butan, Executive Director of Morningstar Learning Center in Big Sky spoke in support of the bill. She said her center’s average cost for five-day-a-week infant care is $20,400 a year. She said that barely covers half of their operating costs.

“If we increased our tuition to get closer to our true cost, families have already told us they would leave the workforce or Big Sky altogether,” Butan said.

The bill drew 18 proponents to speak at the Wednesday House Human Services hearing. No one spoke against the bill.

Clayton Murphy is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association, the Montana Newspaper Association and the Greater Montana Foundation. Murphy can be reached at clayton.murphy@umconnect.umt.edu.