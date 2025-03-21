Montana bill would provide free meals to qualifying students

HELENA — A bill in the Legislature would offer free school breakfast and lunch to all students who qualify for reduced meals. Supporters say it would offer critical help for children as grocery prices increase and food security becomes scarcer for families.

Kim Popham, Director of Public Policy and Research for the Montana Federation of Public Employees, urged the House Education Committee to support House Bill 551 during the bill’s initial hearing Wednesday.

“In this committee, many of you often bring up the fact that our test scores are low, but let me remind you that if students don't have enough to eat, they cannot learn,” Popham said. “ Food insecurity has been an issue for a long time, but now more than ever, families are feeling the pinch due to inflation and rising costs.”

According to data from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, more than 45% of Montana public school students were eligible for free or reduced-price school meals in the 2023-24 school year.

Other proponents cited the learning benefits that come with full, healthy meals. Some also spoke of the pain they felt collecting debts from parents who had fallen behind on lunch payments.

Alissa Snow, representing the Blackfeet Tribe, the Fort Belknap Indian Community, and the Chippewa Cree Tribes of Rocky Boy supports the bill.

“School meals are often a child's most nutritious meal of the day, providing essential nutrients that may be lacking in their home environment,” Snow said. “Especially in homes that are low-income and struggling to make ends meet.”

Rep. Melissa Romano, D-Helena, is carrying House Bill 551, which drew no opponents Wednesday. She said it’s a renewed effort of a bill that failed in committee last session.

Clayton Murphy is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association, the Montana Newspaper Association and the Greater Montana Foundation. Murphy can be reached at clayton.murphy@umconnect.umt.edu.