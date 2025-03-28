Montana bill seeks to increase transparency in Indian Education for All funding

HELENA – After a series of tight votes in the Senate, the House Education Committee is now considering a bill that would create a reporting system for Indian Education for All funds in Montana’s public schools in an effort to increase transparency.

During the last legislative session, Sen. Jonathan Windy Boy, D-Box Elder, the sponsor of Senate Bill 181, said he learned that 150 of the 403 state districts were either not reporting or underreporting the funds used in the Indian Education for All program.

“If you get a dollar, then you should provide a report for what you’re spending it on,” Windy Boy said. “And so this is about accountability. This is about transparency.”

Montana schools are constitutionally mandated to include instruction on the history and culture of Montana’s tribes.

Alissa Snow, representing the Blackfeet Tribe, the Fort Belknap Indian Community and the Chippewa Cree Tribes of Rocky Boy, said the bill helps protect the program and adds another key element.

“In an effort to establish accountability, HB 181 adds the requirement that Montana Tribal Nations are consulted regularly, recognizing that tribal nations are the best stewards of Indigenous knowledge, and therefore have experience and knowledge necessary to contribute to and guide the implementation of Montana Indian Education for All,” Snow said.

Doug Reisig, executive director of the Montana Quality Education Coalition, also spoke in support of the bill but suggested an amendment to adjust funding scales for the program.

“I think it is at least a statement that we are serious about providing professional development that is ongoing to truly reach what Senator Windy Boy is talking about, that each and every school district provide credible educational opportunities on Indian Ed. for All for students,” Reisig said.

The bill passed the Senate on a 29-20 vote before moving to the House. There were no opponents in the House hearing Wednesday.

Emma White is a reporter with the UM Legislative News Service, a partnership of the University of Montana School of Journalism, the Montana Broadcasters Association, the Montana Newspaper Association and the Greater Montana Foundation. White can be reached at emma.white@umconnect.umt.edu.

