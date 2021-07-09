Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Judges dismisses media lawsuit challenging closed GOP committee discussions

Meeting not a quorum, judge says
items.[0].image.alt
Mike Dennison, MTN News
Rep. Barry Usher, R-Billings, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee.
Usher-Barry.jpg
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 16:13:52-04

HELENA — Members of a legislative committee can hold a closed meeting to discuss votes or other subjects, as long as the number of lawmakers in the room is less than a quorum, a state judge has ruled.

District Judge Mike Menahan on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit brought this year by Montana news media groups, objecting to majority Republicans’ practice of recessing committee meetings to discuss committee business in private – and then returning to vote.

Republicans say the practice doesn’t violate state open-meetings laws, because the closed meetings never have a majority or quorum of the full committee. Democrats are not allowed to attend the meetings.

The media’s lawsuit said the meeting is a working quorum, because it constitutes a majority of the majority party, and therefore should be open.

Yet Menahan said he’s not willing to redefine a quorum as a “majority of the majority.”

“In this case, the eight or nine legislators who gathered in the Capitol basement did not constitute a quorum of the committee, hence no `meeting’ occurred,” he wrote.

The suit, filed by several daily newspapers, the on-line Montana Free Press, the Montana broadcasters and newspaper associations and The Associated Press, named state Rep. Barry Usher, R-Billings, as the defendant.

During a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee on Jan. 12, Usher, the chairman, had recessed the meeting before the panel voted on several controversial anti-abortion bills. All but a few of the committee’s Republicans then met in a closed meeting in another room, denying access to reporters.

They returned to the main meeting room about a half-hour later and voted on the bill.

These closed committee “caucuses” by Republicans – before significant votes are taken -- are a frequent practice in the Montana House.

Usher said Friday that he’s a “big supporter of the public’s right to observe what its government is doing,” but that he’s glad to see the court agree that part of a quorum is not a quorum of a committee, and that an official meeting didn’t occur.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere