How Montana judges got on the bench

About half elected; half appointed
Posted at 7:42 PM, Aug 11, 2021
Montana has seven Supreme Court justices and 49 state District Court judges. The governor appoints these judges when a vacancy occurs in the middle of their term, but otherwise they are elected or re-elected.

Supreme Court justices have eight-year terms; district judges six-year terms.

Below is a list of these judges, and how they got on the bench.

Montana Supreme Court justices

Beth Baker: Elected in 2010, re-elected in 2018.

Ingrid Gustafson: Appointed by Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock in 2017.

Mike McGrath: Elected in 2008; re-elected in 2016.

Laurie McKinnon: Elected in 2012; re-elected in 2020.

Jim Rice: Appointed by Republican Gov. Judy Martz in 2001; re-elected three times.

Dirk Sandefur: Elected in 2016.

James Shea: Appointed by Bullock in 2014; re-elected in 2016.

State District Judges

1st District (Lewis and Clark/Broadwater counties)

Mike Menahan: Elected in 2012.

Kathy Seeley: Elected in 2008.

Mike McMahon: Elected in 2018.

Chris Abbott: Appointed by Bullock in 2020.

2nd District (Silver Bow County)

Kurt Krueger: Elected in 2000.

Bob Whelan: Elected in 2018.

3rd District (Powell/Deer Lodge/Granite counties)

Ray Dayton: Elected in 2006

4th District (Missoula/Mineral counties)

Dusty Deschamps: Appointed by Democratic Gov. Brian Schweitzer in 2006.

John Larson: Appointed by Republican Gov. Marc Racicot in 1993

Leslie Halligan: Appointed by Bullock in 2015.

Jason Marks: Appointed by Bullock in 2019.

Shane Vannatta: Appointed by Bullock in 2019.

5th District (Jefferson/Madison/Beaverhead counties)

Luke Berger: Appointed by Bullock in 2017.

6th District (Park/Sweet Grass counties)

Brenda Gilbert: Elected in 2012.

7th District (Dawson, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux counties)

Katherine Bidegaray: Elected in 2002.

Olivia Rieger: Appointed by Bullock in 2017.

8th District (Cascade County)

Elizabeth Best: Appointed by Bullock in 2016.

John Kutzman: Appointed by Bullock in 2015.

John Parker: Appointed by Bullock in 2017.

Greg Rubich: Appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte in 2021.

9th District (Glacier/Toole/Pondera/Teton counties.

Bob Olsen: Elected in 2012.

10th District (Fergus/Judith Basin/Petroleum counties)

Jon Oldenburg: Elected in 2012.

11th District (Flathead County)

Robert Allison: Elected in 2012.

Heidi Ulbricht: Elected in 2012.

Dan Wilson: Elected in 2016.

Amy Eddy: Appointed by Bullock in 2015.

12th District (Hill/Liberty/Chouteau counties)

Kaydee Ruiz: Appointed by Bullock in 2019.

13th District (Yellowstone County)

Greg Todd: Appointed by Racicot in 2000.

Rod Souza: Elected 2014.

Mary Jane Knisely: Elected in 2010.

Jessica Fehr: Appointed by Bullock in 2018.

Don Harris: Appointed by Bullock in 2017.

Michael Moses: Appointed by Bullock in 2014.

Colette Davies: Elected in 2018.

Ashley Harada: Elected in 2018.

14th District (Golden Valley/Musselshell/Wheatland/Meagher counties)

Randal Spaulding: Elected in 1998.

15th District (Daniels/Sheridan/Roosevelt counties)

David Cybulski: Elected in 1994

16th District (Carter/Custer/Fallon/Garfield/Rosebud/Treasure/Powder River counties)

Nickolas Murnion: Appointed by Bullock in 2016.

Michael Hayworth: Appointed by Bullock in 2013.

17th District (Blaine/Philips/Valley counties)

Yvonne Laird: Appointed by Bullock in 2016.

18th District (Gallatin County)

John Brown: Appointed by Schweitzer in 2005

Peter Ohman: Appointed by Bullock in 2020.

Rienne McElyea: Appointed by Bullock in 2016

19th District (Lincoln County)

Matthew Cuffe: Elected in 2016

20th District (Lake/Sanders counties)

Jim Manley: Appointed by Bullock in 2013.

Kim Christopher: Elected in 2000.

21st District (Ravalli County)

Howard Recht: Appointed by Bullock in 2019.

Jennifer Lint: Appointed by Bullock in 2018.

22nd District (Big Horn/Stillwater/Carbon counties)

Matthew Wald: Elected in 2018.

