BLM approves planned NorthWestern Energy gas pipeline from Helena to Three Forks

HELENA — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management says it has approved a planned natural gas pipeline between Helena and Three Forks – after an “accelerated review,” in line with the Trump administration’s directive to speed up energy projects.

NorthWestern Energy is seeking to build the 74-mile underground pipeline. The company says it will link the western and eastern sections of their natural gas system, with the goal of increasing capacity and improving service reliability during extreme cold weather.

“Approving this project reflects our commitment to strengthening America’s energy independence,” said acting BLM Director Bill Groffy in a statement. “By responsibly developing energy resources on public lands, we’re helping to secure a reliable, diverse energy future for the nation while supporting jobs and local economies.”

The proposed route crosses almost nine miles of BLM land in the Limestone Hills area west of Townsend. In an initial report, the BLM said the new line would run parallel to an existing pipeline.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump declared a “national energy emergency,” ordering federal agencies to speed up their permitting process for energy projects, including coal, oil and natural gas. In response, the BLM announced a shortened 14-day environmental review process.

Construction on the pipeline is set to begin in spring 2026, though the BLM says you could see preparatory activity in the project area this year. The pipeline could be completed by 2029.

Some of the land the pipeline will cross is part of the Limestone Hills Training Area, which BLM owns but which is leased to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and used for Montana National Guard training. The BLM says the Army can use the same environmental analysis, but will have to make a separate decision on approving the project.