Bill to congratulate President Trump gets support, some criticism

Montana legislators took a step Monday toward congratulating President Donald Trump on his inauguration earlier this month — but debated in the House over whether a portion of the resolution to do so was “inflammatory.”

Rep. Braxton Mitchell, R-Columbia Falls, proposed House Joint Resolution 7, and the House voted Monday to support it 53-47, with five Republicans joining Democrats in opposition.

Mitchell said after four years of “disastrous policies” from Democratic President Joe Biden’s administration, including a “wide open southern border,” chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, rising inflation, “and the list goes on,” it was important to pass the measure.

The resolution references the “heinous assassination attempt” against Trump and “relentless attacks orchestrated by partisan adversaries,” reports the Daily Montanan.

“This resolution acknowledges the hill that President Trump climbed to get back to the White House,” Mitchell said.

Rep. Bob Carter, D-Missoula, said he would support the idea if legislators would take out the “whereas clauses,” which he characterized as “inflammatory” and “divisive.”

Carter proposed to leave only language to congratulate Trump, support his efforts to uphold rights and freedoms, and pledge that Montana would continue to work with the federal government.

The language Carter tried to strip included that Republican Trump “decisively” defeated “radical leftist Kamala Harris” and “triumphed over baseless, politically motivated charges and relentless attacks.”

It also would have removed a reassurance that Montanans support Trump’s “relentless efforts to combat the insidious ‘woke’ agenda” and encourage him in his “valiant fight against the radical left.”

Language in the resolution discusses specific Montana politicians and others.

“The Montana Legislature extends its profound gratitude to President Trump for his endorsement of Senator Tim Sheehy, whose candidacy led to the defeat of far-left radical Senator Jon Tester, thereby contributing to the restoration of conservative representation for Montana in the United States Senate,” read one introductory clause.

Carter said the phrases weren’t necessary, and legislators could give the president a “high five” without them.

“This does not hold Montana values,” Carter said. “If our kids win or lose a game, we expect them to walk across the field, shake someone’s hands, and be OK with that.”

In support of Carter’s amendment, Rep. George Nikolakakos, R-Great Falls, said he found some of the language akin to “childish trolling,” and he said taking out the clauses in question would accomplish the gesture “in a respectful way.”

Majority Leader Steve Fitzpatrick, R-Great Falls, however, said the clauses reflect the sentiments of a lot of Montanans, and he asked legislators to keep them. Fitzpatrick pointed to a clause that states Trump won 51 out of 56 counties in Montana, and he survived one assassination attempt — the resolution notes another attempt was thwarted.

“I think that’s kind of a big deal,” Fitzpatrick said.

The amendment to erase those clauses failed by two votes, but one, from Rep. Caleb Hinkle, R-Belgrade, passed. That one asked to list the names of the legislators who supported it so Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance could read them.

If the joint resolution passes third reading, it will head to the Senate for consideration.