Beer and wine delivery soon to be legal in Montana

Wine and beer will be available for delivery on Jan. 1, 2026 following the passage and signing of House Bill 211 on Thursday.

The legislation, brought by Rep. Katie Zolnikov, R-Billings, creates a new third-party license which allows off-premises licensees the ability to utilize a delivery licensee and its drivers to deliver beer and table wine.

During a Senate hearing on Feb. 18, Zolnikov said the bill was three years in the making.

“I’m pretty confident that we have thought of every situation imaginable for alcohol delivery,” Zolnikov said during the hearing.

There are very specific stipulations for delivery in the bill and drivers will be asked to use, “identification scanning software technology or an alternative approved by the department” to verify a recipient’s age. Delivery drivers will have to go through a responsible server program, be at least 21 years of age and are not allowed to deliver to obviously intoxicated people.

Drivers cannot deliver to campuses and cannot have a felony, unless they have had their driving rights restored, reports the Daily Montanan. They also cannot have a DUI charge in the last seven years.

Alcohol must be in a cargo area of the vehicle and out of the reach of the driver. There’s even a stipulation for bicycle delivery.

“I don’t know if there’ll be many deliveries by bicycle,” Zolnikov said in the Senate hearing, “But I like to know that all of our bases are covered, just in case. Maybe in Missoula.”

The delivery industry celebrated the legislation.

“By signing this bill, Governor Gianforte is putting local business, delivery workers, and customers first,” said Anna Powell, a senior manager for DoorDash in a statement. “We are pleased to see that beer and wine delivery will soon be available via Montana grocery stores, and we look forward to offering safe and responsible delivery throughout the state.”

In statistics provided by DoorDash, the number of U.S. merchants selling alcohol on the app increased by 37% over the course of 2023. Drivers earned, on average, nearly 20% more on deliveries with alcohol compared with deliveries without, according to the company.

“Across America, we’ve seen that safe alcohol delivery opens opportunities for businesses and delivery drivers to thrive, and consumers to have more choices at their fingertips,” Powell said in a statement. “This new law will make life easier for consumers and offer merchants and drivers a greater opportunity to thrive.”