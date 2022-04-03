Young man dies in a crash in McCone County

GREAT FALLS — A young man died in a one-car crash in McCone County on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

The Montana Highway Patrol said in a news release on April 2 that the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on MT Highway 13 near mile marker 13, north of the town of Circle.

According to the MHP, the 24-year old man - the only person in the car - was northbound when the car went off the right side of the road.

The driver over-corrected and went off the left side of the road; the car rolled several times.

The driver was thrown from the car by the force of the crash; he died on March 25 at a hospital.

The MHP says that alcohol and/or drugs, along with speed, were factors in the crash, and the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

The name of the man has not been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

