Yoga with cats in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — At the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center, they’re bringing the yoga studio to their facility with a fun and furry twist - on Saturday, they hosted their second "Cat Yoga Class."

Participants were able to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of a full yoga class with a registered yoga instructor, while also enjoying the company of some four-legged friends.

“It’s a nice, new way of getting people to interact with the animals,” said Misha John, the marketing director for the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center. “It’s one thing having to walk and just window-shop a little bit, but it’s another to actually be able to sit down and just interact with the kitties and let them do it at their own pace. We have this big room and they get to explore, they get to make new friends, have a little bit of play-time. It’s good for everybody.”

The Cat Yoga Class cost $15 to attend, but due to Covid-19 restrictions, classes are limited to just a few participants for now. All the cats in the class are sheltered at the animal adoption center and are available for adoption.

"Cat Yoga" in Great Falls

Those who attended the cat yoga class said it was a fun and successful exercise.

“It was pretty good. I think the cats were a little nervous but I think that’s normal,” said Catherine Mertz. “One time I was over there and I held out a toy and it came over and played, it was kind of cool because I had to learn how to rebalance my body to still entertain the cat over here. It was interesting and it was fun.”

After receiving outstanding reviews and interest, the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center has plans to make their Cat Yoga Class a more permanent event at the shelter.