Yellowstone National Park reports over 3 million visits in 2022

Yellowstone National Park had over 3 million recreation visits in 2022.

The park hosted 3,290,242 recreation visits in 2022, which is 32% less than its busiest year on record in 2021.

Below is a year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years:

2022: 3,290,242 (The park was closed from June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened June 22.)

2021: 4,860,242

2020: 3,806,306 (The park was closed from March 24 through May 17. Two entrances opened on May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1.)

2019: 4,020,288

2018: 4,115,000

2017: 4,116,524

Yellowstone National Park closed all park entrances on June 13, 2022, due to the historic floods, and visitors were evacuated. On June 22, the East, South, and West entrances opened on a limited entry basis. On July 2, entry restrictions on the East, South, and West entrances were removed. The Northeast entrance (Cooke City/Silver Gate, MT) opened to regular visitor traffic on Oct. 15 and the North entrance (Gardiner, MT) opened on Oct. 30.

To learn on more about park visitation and how YNP calculates these numbers click here.

Planning a trip to Yellowstone? Summer reservation for camping and lodging far in advance.