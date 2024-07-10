Yellowstone National Park raises fire danger level to HIGH

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - On Wednesday, Officials at Yellowstone National Park raised the fire danger parkwide to HIGH as the region enters a stretch of warm and dry weather.

There are currently no active wildland fires in the park, according to a press release, and there are no fire restrictions in place or planned in the park.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some backcountry campsites, and campfires must always be attended to and cold to the touch before abandoning.

The Greater Yellowstone area is a fire-adapted ecosystem [nps.gov] where fire plays an important role in maintaining the health of this area’s wildlife habitat and vegetation, the press release states.

Stay informed about current fire activity [nps.gov] in Yellowstone.

