“Yellowstone” filming returning to downtown Missoula

Yellowstone, the popular TV series starring Kevin Costner, will be filming around the Missoula County Courthouse this week.

Ryman Street between Broadway and Pine will be closed to all traffic beginning on Tuesday.

Additionally, those blocks of Ryman and Woody streets will be closed on Wednesday.

Detours will be clearly marked, and the closures will not affect access to the courthouse.

People who need to visit the courthouse may want to allow extra time to find parking or take advantage of the county's online options.