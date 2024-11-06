Yellowstone County expected to release results at 1 a.m.

Montana's largest county, Yellowstone County, likely won't release its vote tallies until around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the county's elections supervisor.

“So we're probably looking around 1,” Kevin Gillen, general election field supervisor for the Yellowstone County Elections Office, said at 9:30 p.m Tuesday. “Maybe it'd be nice if we overestimated and we can get them out earlier. We're keeping, a thumb on the pulse of what we're doing here. As soon as that happens, we'll start releasing.”

Gillen said results can not be released until the voting is complete.

He expects Yellowstone and Gallatin counties to be the last to release results.

Voters endured long lines all day for the high-interest race, which features a presidential contest and a tight battle for the U.S. Senate.

One woman arrived at 2 in the afternoon and finished seven hours later at 9 p.m.

“It was very, very cold, it was super, super windy,” said Karen Landers. “ I'm over 70 years old and I have health problems and it was painful. But I'm telling you that it was absolutely worth it. You know, I'll do it again.”