Xanterra issues statement following shooting in Yellowstone National Park

Xanterra Parks and Resorts, which owns and operates lodging in Yellowstone National Park, issued a statement on Tuesday in response to the July 4 shooting involving one of its employees at Canyon Lodge in the park.

Xanterra expressed "heartfelt condolences" to those impacted by the incident that led to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Samson Lucas Bariah Fussner of Florida, a Xanterra employee. The company said it is providing counseling and support services to its Yellowstone employees.

Xanterra said in the statement it is working to bring all Canyon Lodge facilities back to regular operations while prioritizing the safety and well-being of its employees, guests, and the wider community.

A limited quantity of select rooms and most visitor services opened at Canyon Lodge on Tuesday, July 9. All remaining lodging is expected to reopen Wednesday, July 10.

Read the statement from Xanterra below:

We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at Yellowstone National Park on July 4 involving a Xanterra employee. We extend our heartfelt condolences to those who were impacted by this incident.

We continue to cooperate fully with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the National Park Service (NPS) as they investigate this incident. The safety and well-being of our employees, guests, and the wider community are our top priorities, and we are committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone.

We want to again thank the NPS law enforcement rangers for their incredible actions in resolving the situation. In conjunction with the NPS support resources, Xanterra is providing counseling and support services to its Yellowstone employees.

We are working diligently to bring all our facilities back to regular operations in the Canyon Lodge area. We thank our Xanterra employees who are working through these difficult issues and are serving our guests and our company in such a dedicated manner. Similarly, we thank all our guests for their kindness, patience, and understanding regarding their interactions with our employees as we continue to work through these events, and their travel disruptions.

A limited quantity of select rooms and most visitor services opened at Canyon Lodge today, July 9. All remaining lodging (including the Western cabins, and the two of seven guest lodges) will reopen tomorrow, July 10. Food service at the Eatery will begin with dinner at 5:00pm today, July 9. Food service will return to normal hours beginning July 10 for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The M66 Lounge will open tonight, July 9. Regularly scheduled tours will resume from Canyon Lodge today, July 9.

