A Wyoming woman was killed in a crash in southeast Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the fatal crash happened Thursday at 7:20 p.m. on Bay Horse Creek Road near Biddle in Powder River County.

The driver, a 58-year-old woman from Recluse, Wyo., lost control of the vehicle, which then went off the road, down an embankment, and rolled. The woman, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene, the patrol said.