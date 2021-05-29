Woman killed in crash near Brockton

A 34-year-old woman was killed and a 35-year-old man injured in a one-vehicle crash Friday night in Roosevelt County.

The man, who is from Poplar, was driving a 2005 Ford Taurus east at mile marker 628 on US Highway 2 when he left the north side of the road, went down a ditch and ended up in a culvert around 8:55 p.m., according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The woman, a Brockton resident, died at the scene. The man was transported to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings.

Neither were wearing seat belts, according to the highway patrol.

The highway patrol has not released their names.