Woman killed by grizzly bear near West Yellowstone identified

BOZEMAN — The woman found dead on the Buttermilk Creek trail near West Yellowstone on Saturday has been identified by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office as 48-year-old Amie Adamson of Derby, Kansas.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks said in a news release that at about 8 a.m. on Saturday game wardens were notified that a hiker had found a woman dead on the trail, about eight miles west of West Yellowstone.

Officials say at the time of her death, Adamson was hiking or running on the trail, which she often did early in the morning.

State game wardens and bear specialists, along with staff from other agencies, found that Adamson had wounds consistent with a bear attack.

They also found tracks from an adult grizzly bear and at least one cub near the site.

Janet Adamson / Facebook

Amie Adamson, 47, of Derby, Kansas



Adamson was believed to be alone during the encounter, and no bear spray or firearms were found at the scene.

Wildlife officials did not see any bears or signs of a day bed or animal carcass during the investigation.

Following an investigation, officials say the bear attack did not appear to be predatory.

RELATED: Woman dead after apparent grizzly bear attack near Yellowstone

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office



Adamson is a former English teacher who left the classroom in 2015 to backpack across much of the U.S. and later wrote a book, "Walking Out," about her career and experiences.

The victim's mother described her as a hiker, marathon runner and "just a beautiful free spirit," CBS Wichita, Kansas affiliate KWCH-TV reported.

"She lived for experiences," Janet Adamson said, adding that her daughter didn't care about material possessions and died "doing what she loved."

"God is so good," she told the station. "He took her by nature, not by any evil deed, bad accident or bad illness. He took her where she was out doing what she loved and that gives us comfort."

