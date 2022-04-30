Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

A 72-year-old woman was gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park on Thursday, June 25.

A news release from park officials says the tourist approached within 10 feet of a bison several times to take its photo, and the bison gored her. It happened Thursday evening at the woman's campsite at Bridge Bay Campground.

Rangers provided immediate medical care to the woman who sustained numerous goring wounds. She was then flown via helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“The series of events that led to the goring suggest the bison was threatened by being repeatedly approached to within 10 feet,” said Yellowstone’s senior bison biologist, Chris Geremia. “Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing, and raising their tail. If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge. To be safe around bison, stay at least 25 yards away, move away if they approach, and run away or find cover if they charge.”

This is the second instance of a bison injuring a visitor in 2020; the park re-opened several weeks ago after a prolonged COVID-19 closure.

Several recent incidents involving visitors and wildlife at Yellowstone:



Park officials says that animals in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, visitors must give it space. Stay 25 yards away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes - and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.

Bison are the largest mammal in North America. Males can weigh up to 2,000 pounds and stand up to six feet tall, according to the Department of Interior.