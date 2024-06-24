Woman drowns in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - A woman drowned after falling into the water above St. Mary Falls on the east side of Glacier National Park on Sunday.

Park officials said in a press release that, according to witnesses, the 26-year-old woman from Pennsylvania was washed over the falls and trapped under water for several minutes.

Bystanders pulled her from the water below the falls and administered CPR until emergency responders arrived.

Park dispatch received several 911 calls routed through Glacier County dispatch at approximately 5:20 p.m. Park rangers were on the scene by approximately 5:45 p.m.

MTN News

Park rangers and ambulance personnel took over CPR upon arrival.

An ALERT helicopter landed nearby at about 6:20 p.m. and assisted with resuscitation efforts but the woman never regained consciousness.

Resuscitation efforts were terminated at about 7 p.m. and ALERT personnel pronounced the woman deceased.

The name of the woman has not yet been released.

