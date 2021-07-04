Woman dies after two-vehicle crash near Frenchtown

One woman is dead after colliding with another vehicle Friday night on I-90 East near Frenchtown, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

An MHP crash report states that around 10:53 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old Missoula woman driving a Kia Forte attempted to pass a Chevrolet Equinox in the eastbound passing lane.

The woman struck the left-rear of the Equinox as she attempted to pass it on the left shoulder of the interstate at mile marker 93, near Loiselle Lane.

She lost control and ran off the left side of the roadway, according to the MHP report, and continued eastbound in the median. Her vehicle then dropped down across Loiselle Lane, struck an embankment, and caught fire.

The woman was transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula where she later died.

A 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, both from Ohio, were traveling in the Equinox when the crash happened. Both were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

It is not known if the woman was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash. Alcohol, drugs, and speed are suspected as factors, the MHP report states.

No further details, including the identities of the people involved in the crash, were available. We will update you if we get more information.