Winter enthusiasts enjoy mild weather and sunshine during Butte's Snoflinga

BUTTE — It may be mid-winter in Butte, but no one’s got cabin fever—they’re out enjoying Snoflinga, a festival to celebrate winter and enjoy the great outdoors.

“I love it; every year, it’s my favorite part of the season,” said 13-year-old Butte resident Danika Carr.

The three-day winter festival involves activities such as cross country skiing, curling, and, of course, plenty of ice skating. People came from all over to enjoy the day.

“I’m so super impressed by the ice rink here and how they keep it going and all the volunteers and the enthusiasm and it’s just a blessing to be here every year,” said Jan Falkena, who is originally from the Netherlands.

Cathy Stewart of Arizona agreed: “It’s fantastic and Butte is beautiful.”

One of the events at Snoflinga is the marathon race. This year's race saw people doing 27 laps all the way up to 134 laps around the oval, at about a quarter-mile a lap.

“I’m very tired, my legs are starting to feel like jelly, but I’m almost there,” said Carr.

One of the highlights of the day was the polar plunge to raise money for the Montana Special Olympics. They even talked MTN's John Emeigh into taking the cold plunge.