Williston woman killed when car hits tractor near Sidney

SIDNEY - A North Dakota woman was killed recently when a passenger car collided with a farm tractor near Sidney.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened April 19 at 1:38 p.m. on Highway 16 at mile marker 48.

A 33-year-old woman from Williston was driving a Honda Civic north on the highway when the car collided with a Case tractor also heading north.

The woman suffered serious injuries and later died at a hospital, the patrol said. A 2-year-old male passenger in the car was not injured. The 63-year-old man from Sidney who was driving the tractor was also not injured.

All three people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts. The patrol said speed was a suspected factor in the crash.

