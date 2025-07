A wildfire sparked at Makoshika State Park near Glendive Wednesday, forcing a partial closure of the park.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks stated that the cause and size of the fire is not known, but winds in the area are causing the fire to move fast and become unpredictable.

Access is limited to the visitors center near the entrance. All roads, trails, campgrounds, day use areas and all other facilities are currently closed.

Park officials are discouraging visitors because of the fire.