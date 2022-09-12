West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park closed due to hazardous conditions

The West Thumb Geyser Basin in Yellowstone National Park will be temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions until further notice.

On Tuesday, September 6, smoke was reported to be coming out of a building that houses a solar battery energy storage system at West Thumb Geyser Basin. Park structural fire crews arrived on the scene and saw smoke but did not report seeing flames or damage to the building.

Due to the hazardous and corrosive nature of battery fumes when inhaled, the area will be closed until the batteries have fully discharged and fumes dissipate to ensure the safety of visitors and employees.

When the area is deemed safe, it will reopen. Until then, the park structural fire crew will monitor the conditions.