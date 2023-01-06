Watch: Rosendale nominating speech in House Speaker debate

In an impassioned speech, Montana U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale nominated fellow Republican Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida for Speaker of the House in the ninth ballot Thursday night.

Rosendale is one of 20 Republicans who are bucking the candidacy of their caucus leader, Kevin McCarthy of California, and forcing 11 votes over three days to determine the next House leader.

Speaking for about 15 minutes, Rosendale demanded a change in leadership with the goal of decentralizing power in the House.

The House voted to adjourn Thursday night and resume voting for Speaker Friday morning. It's a crucial task because without a Speaker, House members can't be sworn in, serve on committees or vote on bills.

