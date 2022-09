GARDINER - A hungry grizzly bear recently made a late-night visit to the Gardiner Market.

The business shared a video of the visitor on its Facebook page showing the bruin rambling to the storefront and begin sniffing around for a quick meal.

A metal bear-proof trash put up some sturdy resistance against the big bear.

Watch the full video below:

Video Extra: Grizzly visits Gardiner Market

(Video shared with permission)