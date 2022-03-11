Vehicle crashes into Great Falls barber shop

GREAT FALLS — Staff at the Man Shop in Great Falls are cleaning up after a vehicle crashed through its large front window early Friday.

The incident happened at about 1:20 a.m. at the Great Falls Man Shop, located at 800 10th Avenue South.

The shop was closed at the time, so there was nobody inside and no injuries.

The Man Shop posted on Facebook : "It will take a few days to assess the damages and clean up the mess, so please bare with us. We will give an update early next week. Please share our post so all of our great customers will know we will be closed for a few days. Feel free to grow your hair a little longer for the next few days our team will need your support when we are able to reopen."

An employee told MTN that the driver of the vehicle ran away after it happened.