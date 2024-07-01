Vehicle crash kills airman at Air Force Base in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — One airman died and three airmen were injured in a vehicle accident on Malmstrom Air Force Base on Saturday.

Two airmen working as first responders were injured while responding to the accident.

“We will need time to grieve for our teammate that we lost and for our injured members to heal both physically and mentally," Colonel Dan Voorhies, the commander of the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom, said in a press release. "Our focus right now is to make sure that all of Team Malmstrom have the support they need to make it through this difficult time.”

The news release states: "The cause of the accident is being investigated and all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of our personnel and prevent future incidents. The safety and wellbeing of all of our Airmen is our priority and we are providing support and assistance to those impacted by this tragic event.

The name of the airman who died has not yet been released pending notification of family.

The five injured Airmen were taken to nearby medical facilities. The nature and extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

