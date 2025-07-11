Utah man dies in fall at Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER — A Utah man died in a climbing accident earlier this week in Glacier National Park.

Brian Astle, 42 of Provo, Utah, fell while descending a steep, off-trail climbing route from the west face of Mount Gould.

Park dispatchers received a report shortly before 6 p.m. on Wednesday that a person had fallen from Mount Gould above the Highline Trail.

Park rangers worked with ALERT and Two Bear Air to find Astle, whose body was recovered on Thursday morning.

Two Bear Air recovered and transported Astle's body to the Apgar Horse Corral.

An investigation is underway. No further information is being released at this time.

Mount Gould stands at 9,557 feet, making it the highest point along the Garden Wall in Glacier National Park.

