Update on fatal plane crash near Lincoln

The Lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office and Lincoln Fire and Rescue are reporting that one man died in the Friday night plane crash near the Lincoln, Montana, airport.

According to officials, the pilot was flying into the airport to go hunting this weekend. While making his approach at around 9:15 p.m., the plane hit some trees and crashed about a half-mile from the landing strip.

MTN News

Officials told MTN they are only aware of the man being listed as on the plane. However, due to the severe burning of the wreckage, they will need to conduct full forensics — including dental records — to identify the human remains that were found.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash. Local officials believe the plane is a Cirrus single propeller aircraft.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office once they are able to forensically determine the identity.