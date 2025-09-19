UPDATE: 1 person dies in small plane crash near Ferndale Airfield in Flathead County

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. - September 19, 2025

FERNDALE - One person died in a Friday afternoon small plane crash near Ferndale Airfield in Flathead County.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirmed the death with MTN, adding that the plane was badly damaged in the crash.

The aircraft was on fire when the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene.

Sheriff Heino says the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified about the crash.

- information from Maddie Kiefer included in this report

(first report: 1:15 p.m. - September 19, 2025)

FERNDALE - A small plane has crashed near the Ferndale Airfield in Flathead County.

The crash happened early Friday afternoon.

There have been three other plane crashes — two of which resulted in deaths — in Flathead County since late July.

