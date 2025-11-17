UM Minute: The Brawl of the Wild (video)

MISSOULA — This edition of the UM Minute is all about the Brawl of the Wild, which is coming up on Saturday, Nov. 22.

MTM Anchor Mark Martin caught up with University of Montana President Seth Bodnar on the 50-yard line at Washington-Grizzly Stadium to preview a rivalry that's been going on for more than 120 years.

Watch the full interview:

UM Minute: The Brawl of the Wild

No. 2 Montana (11-0 overall, 7-0 Big Sky) will host No. 3 Montana State (9-2, 7-0) on Saturday with coverage beginning at noon on CBS stations across Montana.

