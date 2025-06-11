Two black bears involved in separate food-related conflicts in Glacier National Park

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK — A black bear has been euthanized and another pair of bears are being monitored after separate incidents in Glacier National Park this month.

The first incident occurred on June 5th when a 4-year-old female black bear was euthanized.

The bear had been aggressively food-conditioned and was consistently trying to enter vehicles and buildings.

In 2022 the bear was captured in Kalispell by Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks and relocated to Puzzle Creek, south of Marias Pass. The bear was seen in the West Glacier area last year, but the increase in food-conditioned behavior began in June of this year.

The second incident occurred on June 7th when another female black bear with a cub ate food from an unattended backpack causing Going-to-the-Sun Road to close that afternoon.

Wildlife rangers are trying to discourage the bears behavior before taking further action.

Officials are asking all visitors to Glacier to always keep food and other attractants away to prevent problems like these.

Food-conditioned bears are not relocated due to human safety concerns.

Bear Aware Tips: