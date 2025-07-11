Trumps says he's appointing Bill Mercer of Billings as federal court judge

President Donald Trump announced Thursday on social media that he's nominating former U.S. Attorney Bill Mercer for a seat on the federal bench that will be vacated by Judge Susan Watters next year.

Trump made his announcement on his social media network, Truth Social, two days after Watters announced her pending retirement as a U.S. District Court judge based in Billings.

screen grab Donald Trump announcement on Bill Mercer

Most recently, Mercer, a Billings Republican, served three terms in the Montana House of Representatives, ending in 2024. Appointed by President George W. Bush, a Republican, he served as U.S. attorney for Montana from 2001 to 2009.

The vacancy arose after Watters announced her retirement Tuesday from the federal bench after 12 years of service. Her retirement is effective in June 2026.

Mercer's appointment must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.