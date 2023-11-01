Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Troy Downing announces campaign for Congress

downing.png
MTN News file
downing.png
Posted at 2023-11-01T07:47:25-0600
and last updated 2023-11-01 10:52:03-04

Montana State Auditor Troy Downing announced early Wednesday he has joined the race for the U.S. House seat currently held by Matt Rosendale.

Downing, a Republican, made the announcement on his Facebook page.

" I'm in!" the social media post states. "I fought for this country and I care too much to sit on the sidelines while the radical left opens our borders, raises our taxes, lays siege on our schools, and attacks our way of life. I’d be honored to represent Montana in Congress."

Rosendale, a Republican, has indicated he might run for the U.S. Senate against Democrat incumbent Jon Tester, but he has not formally announced his plan.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader