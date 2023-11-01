Troy Downing announces campaign for Congress

Montana State Auditor Troy Downing announced early Wednesday he has joined the race for the U.S. House seat currently held by Matt Rosendale.

Downing, a Republican, made the announcement on his Facebook page.

" I'm in!" the social media post states. "I fought for this country and I care too much to sit on the sidelines while the radical left opens our borders, raises our taxes, lays siege on our schools, and attacks our way of life. I’d be honored to represent Montana in Congress."

Rosendale, a Republican, has indicated he might run for the U.S. Senate against Democrat incumbent Jon Tester, but he has not formally announced his plan.

