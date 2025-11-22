BILLINGS — Montana football fans from all around the state are traveling to Missoula in anticipation of the 124th Brawl of the Wild.

There's lots at stake this year in the contest, with both teams ranked in the top three nationally and the winner claiming the Big Sky conference championship.

Watch this video to hear how expensive tickets cost:

Ticket prices soar on the eve of Brawl of the Wild

For fans like Brian Hafner in Billings, it's a day circled on the calendar weeks in advance.

"I look forward to it all year," Hafner said. "Then this week, like the whole week, I'm just ready to go to Missoula."

Hafner is one of the lucky fans who purchased his ticket well in advance, as ticket prices continue to rise. He is making the trip from Billings with his 6-year-old son, Quinton Hafner.

"We just did south endzone because honestly, he likes to run around a little bit," Hafner said. "We're really looking forward to it. It'll be fun."

Hafner saved money buying as soon as the tickets were available. On Griz Tix, tickets range from $166 to $202, while on other second-party sites such as StubHub and SeatGeek, the prices range from $150 to $2,800.

"I am always shocked when I see that," Hafner said. "But it's cool because it just means both teams are good and the excitement is there. It'll be probably the largest event in Montana ever."

Billings resident and Griz season ticket holder Kevin Halligan said he was also surprised by ticket prices.

"Shock," Halligan said with a laugh. "It's worth it, no matter what you pay, but it's a lot of money."

While many Montanans are still buying tickets for the big game, Halligan did the opposite. His family couldn't make the trip this weekend so he sold his tickets cheap to a friend.

"I didn't really sell it trying to get rich," Halligan said. "I was glad to send a friend there, but next time I might think about it."

It isn't just ticket prices showing a spark in interest. Brady Schulz with Montana Sports Bet said there's been a significant increase in bets placed.

"In terms of this Cats Griz game, I mean it's just going bonkers," Schulz said Friday morning. "Second versus third in the nation. Big Sky Conference on the line. We know this is Montana's Super Bowl."

Schulz said that is reflected in the amount of bets placed. As of Friday morning, more than $65,000 had been wagered around the state, which is twice as much as last year.

Schulz said that number will continue to climb.

"We just expect that number to keep growing as we get into tonight and up until kick off tomorrow," Schulz said.

It's a day all Montanans look forward to, and one that is sure to create even more memories this year with lots at stake.