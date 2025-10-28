STEVENSVILLE — The pain is becoming real for many across the nation as the federal government shutdown continues.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says that the SNAP food assistance program will be cut off for November.

"SNAP is our nation's most effective and efficient tool to combat hunger," Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) Advocacy Specialist Kiera Condon said.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps those on low or fixed incomes to fill their fridges.

More than 40 million Americans rely on the program, including around 80,000 Montanans.

"For every meal a food pantry provides, SNAP delivers 9," Condon said.

According to the USDA, because of the government shutdown, no benefits will be issued on Nov. 1.

"We're not going to be able to fill the gap left by SNAP," Condon said.

Watch the full story:

The gap left by SNAP: Montana Food Bank Network, local partners preparing for loss of federal benefits

While trying to prevent people from going hungry, the Montana Food Bank Network is concerned about the impact on Montana as a whole.

"It's about $14 million a month," Condon said. "So, if you're thinking about grocers, retailers, truck drivers, our state economy as a whole is really going to be harmfully impacted," she said.

Condon hoped that contingency funds could be used to issue benefits; however, the USDA said "the well has run dry" for SNAP.

To prepare for an influx of food bank users, MFBN has been connecting with its 330 partners across the state.

"Our child nutrition department's been getting calls all day from school pantries as they're expecting to see an increase in need," Condon said.

The food pantry in Stevensville has seen an increase in people using its services over the past six months, which is why they're concerned about the threat to SNAP benefits.

"New customers are coming in, and lately we've been seeing a heavier increase in that," Pantry Partners Food Bank volunteer Steve Watters told MTN.

"What we're seeing as well is clients that haven't utilized us for months and months or maybe since last year, they're starting to repeat and show up more," he added.

To get ahead, volunteers at Pantry Partners Food Bank are stocking shelves.

"We're getting a 500-pound nonperishable donation from the Elks," Watters said.

Pantry Partners, which is open on Mondays and Wednesdays, expects that without SNAP benefits, November will be busy.

"Everything hits people of need harder than anybody else, and every little bit helps," Watters said.

Pantry Partners is looking for more teammates as well as donations, both financially and non-perishable goods. Call Dawn Richard at 406-360-4637 to volunteer.

MFBN advises people to still apply for SNAP if they're experiencing food insecurity.

"If you do have leftover SNAP benefits on your EBT card, you can use those in November," Condon said.

