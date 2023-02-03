Tester weighs in on Chinese balloon over Montana

BOZEMAN — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester made an appearance on Friday's Montana This Morning in Bozeman and shared his reaction to the Chinese spy balloon recently spotted over Montana.

Following his appearance on the show Tester, chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, issued the following statement:

“This provocation is completely unacceptable, and I am in close contact with Department of Defense and Intelligence officials. We are still waiting for real answers on how this happened and what steps the Administration took to protect our country, and I will hold everyone accountable until I get them. I will always defend Montana and our national security from hostile adversaries like China.”

Tester will receive a classified briefing in a secure facility when he returns to Washington D.C.