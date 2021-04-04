Tenth annual Red Ants Pants Music Festival confirmed for July 2021

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Red Ants Pants Music Festival will return to White Sulphur Springs for its tenth anniversary this July, after being postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Ants Pants said in a press release the the festival is scheduled for July 22-25, and tickets are on sale now. The full lineup is expected to be released in May.

The festival has opted to cap the number of tickets sold at less than 60% of average attendance, according to the release, after months of research and consultation with state and local health officials and community members.

The release said attendees are encouraged to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before the festival and to help create a safe, welcoming experience for all by following new health and safety measures.

“As everyone works through re-emerging toward a new normal, it is our goal to set a benchmark for safety and transparency through our protocols and through our communications with our loyal festival fans and our community. In short, we feel we can play a leadership role in the healing process. The festival invests in our mission of increasing women’s leadership, promoting rural communities and supporting our working family farms and ranches – a mission that we feel is greatly needed now more than ever,” said festival founder and producer, Sarah Calhoun.

“As you can imagine, our artists are also navigating a new path forward so our full lineup will not be released for a few more weeks. Just know: we have some of our favorites from the past ten years lined up for what will be an incredible experience!”

MTN News

The Red Ants Pants Music Festival has been named the “Montana Event of the Year” by the Montana Office of Tourism and is the primary fundraising event of the Red Ants Pants Foundation.

Festival proceeds over the last ten years have supported more than $110,000 in mission-based community grants, the Girls Leadership Program, and numerous timber skills trainings.

Headliners at past Red Ants Pants festivals have included Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris, Charley Pride, Lyle Lovett, Keb’ Mo’, and Taj Mahal. The festival has also introduced emerging artists to new fans over the years.

The Red Ants Pants festival takes place in a working cow pasture at the Jackson Ranch, just outside of White Sulphur Springs.

WATCH: MTN News exclusive interview with festival founder and producer, Sarah Calhoun