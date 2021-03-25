Menu

Teen killed when hit by truck on I-15 north of Helena

MTN News
Posted at 7:38 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 09:38:33-04

HELENA - Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said a fatal crash happened Wednesday afternoon north of Helena on I-15 near mile marker 198, two miles south of the Lincoln Road overpass.

Dutton said a 17-year-old pedestrian that was struck by a large truck and killed. No other details about the teen were immediately released.

According to the Montana Department of Justice incident report, first responders were dispatched to the area just after 1:00 p.m.

The accident happened in the northbound lane of I-15.

