Taco Time owner in Bozeman says hard times may force closure

BOZEMAN — Taco Time in Bozeman has been open since 1975, but now the owner says they’ve fallen on hard times.

Steve Adams has owned the Taco Time off Main Street in Bozeman for about 20 years. However, their history goes back as far as 1981.

“I was 12 years old, just doing odd jobs, painting, running orders out,” said Adams. "Then I started working here and eventually wanted to own it.”

He purchased the building and business in 2002.

“At the age of 31,” said Adams.

But since then, Adams says things have changed.

“The previous owner, my mentor, used to say, 'If you’ve got time to lean, you’ve got time to clean,' and there really wasn’t any time to lean, ever,” said Adams.

But now...

“We do a lot of standing and watching traffic,” said Adams.

This has left Adams with no other option than to close the business and sell the building.

“It’s sad because I have grandmas and grandpas that I knew and their kids, and then their kids are still coming to Taco Time,” said Adams.

But that business from regular customers isn’t enough to keep Taco Time afloat.

“I just think the culture around Bozeman has changed with people moving in and out,” said Adams. “When Taco Time first opened in 1975 it was going gangbusters.”

Adams says that was until the recession of 2008.

“And then it has just been a steady decline ever since,” said Adams.

Until a new buyer comes along, Adams says Taco Time needs some help from the community.

“Just come see us and have lunch with us for now,” said Adams. “I can be open for dinner and I am open for dinner on Friday nights, so.”

If you plan on stopping by Taco Time, the hours are:

M-Th: 10-4

Friday: 10-7

Sat.: 10-3

“I just hope they keep the building so I can look at it,” said Adams. “I would not want to watch it get demolished.”