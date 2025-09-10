Sweet Grass County joins effort to bring back passenger rail

BIG TIMBER - Sweet Grass County has officially joined the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, becoming the 19th county to support efforts to bring passenger rail service back to southern Montana.

The announcement coincides with the authority's annual conference being held in Livingston this week.

Several proposed rail routes have been discussed over the years, with one running through Billings, Helena and Missoula before heading to the West Coast.

Yellowstone County remains one of the few counties in southern Montana that has not joined the rail authority, although the Billings City Council did join as a municipal partner in 2023.

