Suspect on the loose after ramming Custer County sheriff's vehicle, police say

Authorities in Miles City are seeking a man suspected of domestic violence who allegedly rammed a Custer County sheriff's deputy's vehicle Monday night.

Law enforcement responded at 5:55 p.m. The suspect fled the scene armed, rammed the vehicle, then fled on foot near the Omni Center on Plaza Boulevard in Miles City, according to Miles City police.

Miles City police said they don't know whether he is still armed.

Police are asking residents to stay vigilant, avoid the area and call 911 with any information. The suspect is considered dangerous and should not be approached.