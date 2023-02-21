Survey: Wyoming, Montana among "most obsessed" with UFOs

With the downing of a Chinese spy balloon first spotted by the public over Montana and subsequent sightings of several other still-unexplained objects over North America, UFOs have been making a comeback in headlines and datelines across the country.

A recently released survey based on Google searches for the term "UFO" shows that residents in Wyoming and Montana are among the most fascinated with UFOs, or what the federal government describes as "unknown aerial objects."

The survey released by USBettingReport.com found Wyoming ranked second over the last 12 months in online searches for UFOs, while in Montana similar searches by residents have increased 30 percent. Montana ranked 12th in the survey results, while North Dakota came in at number four and South Dakota landed the number 10 spot on the list.

Vermont took the top place for the most UFO Google searches over the past year, while Alaska grabbed the number three spot.

According to a press release accompanying the survey, taking Montana population figures into account there were 40.1 searches per 1,000 of the population.

Across the country - and perhaps driven by recent events in Montana and elsewhere - "UFO discussion continues to spread across the media, with over 553,000 mentions of UFOs online in the US over the last 30 days - a 101% increase from the 30 days prior (276,000 online mentions)," the press release states.

